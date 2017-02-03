版本:
BRIEF-Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust announces normal course issuer bid

Feb 3 Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust -

* Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust announces normal course issuer bid

* Notice provides co may, during 12 month period commencing Feb. 7, 2017 & ending Feb. 6, 2018,purchase for cancellation up to 3 million units

* Co may purchase for cancellation up to $11.5 million principal amount of 4.50% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due Dec. 31, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
