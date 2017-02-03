BRIEF-Dollar General plans to create about 10,000 new jobs in 2017

BRIEF-Kroger has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
Feb 3 Dollar General Corp :
* Dollar General plans to create approximately 10,000 new jobs in 2017
* Dollar General Corp - to create new jobs in 2017 as result of 1,000 planned new store openings and two new distribution centers
* Dollar General Corp - creation of new jobs will be a roughly nine percent overall increase to its workforce
* Acasta closes financing
* Announced domestic public offering of $850 million of subordinated notes through its canadian medium-term note program