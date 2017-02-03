版本:
BRIEF-Dollar General plans to create about 10,000 new jobs in 2017

Feb 3 Dollar General Corp :

* Dollar General plans to create approximately 10,000 new jobs in 2017

* Dollar General Corp - to create new jobs in 2017 as result of 1,000 planned new store openings and two new distribution centers

* Dollar General Corp - creation of new jobs will be a roughly nine percent overall increase to its workforce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
