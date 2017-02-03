版本:
BRIEF-Fireswirl announces execution of share purchase agreement

Feb 3 Fireswirl Technologies Inc :

* Fireswirl announces execution of share purchase agreement

* Fireswirl Technologies -entered into definitive share purchase agreement to acquire 60% of issued and outstanding shares of amzon for an aggregate purchase price of about c$1.2 million

* Fireswirl technologies - as per agreement, co shall have right to initially appoint two out of three directors to board of directors of amzon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
