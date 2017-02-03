版本:
BRIEF-BMW says recall of 230,000 vehicles is part of a wider recall announced in 2015

Feb 3 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG :

* BMW says recall of 230,000 vehicles is part of a wider recall of 900,000 vehicles announced in 2015 Further company coverage:
