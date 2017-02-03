版本:
BRIEF-Microsoft to move Michigan Microsoft Technology Center to downtown Detroit in 2018

Feb 3 Microsoft Corp :

* Compnay will move its Michigan Microsoft Technology Center (MTC) to downtown Detroit in early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
