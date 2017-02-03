版本:
BRIEF-Kopernik Global Investors LLC reports 6.81 pct passive stake in Diana Shipping as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing

Feb 3 (Reuters) -

* Kopernik Global Investors LLC reports 6.81 percent passive stake in Diana Shipping Inc as of december 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2kx6Or6) Further company coverage:
