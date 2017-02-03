版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 4日 星期六 00:42 BJT

BRIEF-NetDimensions confirms it has reached agreement on terms of proposed deal by LTG

Feb 3 NetDimensions Holdings Ltd :

* Confirms that it has reached agreement on terms of a proposed recommended all cash offer by LTG at 100 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
