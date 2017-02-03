BRIEF-Seagate Technology plc's unit issues principal amounts of Senior Notes due 2022 and 2024

Feb 3 Seagate Technology plc :

* On Feb 3, 2017, Seagate HDD Cayman $750 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.250% Senior Notes due 2022 - SEC filing

* Unit aslo issued$500 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.875% Senior Notes due 2024 -SEC filing

* The Senior Notes due 2022 mature on March 1, 2022

* The Senior Note due 2024 mature on March 1, 2024