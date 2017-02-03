BRIEF-Gateway Casinos and Entertainment says intends to complete refinancing of its existing secured debt

BRIEF-Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
Feb 3 Gateway Casinos And Entertainment Ltd
* Intends to complete a refinancing of its existing secured debt consisting of a new capital structure
* Primary use of proceeds of will be to repay all outstanding amounts under co's existing senior secured credit facility
* New capital structure will include C$125 million senior secured revolving credit facility, $440 million term loan facility
* New capital structure will also include $255 million of second priority senior secured notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: