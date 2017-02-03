BRIEF-Power Solutions International says on Feb 1 CFO Michael Lewis expressed intent to resign from co

Feb 3 Power Solutions International Inc :

* Power Solutions International says on Feb 1, Michael Lewis, CFO of co, agreed to leave of absence, relinquishing duties until further notice - SEC filing

* On February 1 Lewis also submitted a letter to co noticing intent to resign employment with co as of March 4

* On Feb 1, Board retained Timothy Cunningham to serve in an interim role as co's Chief Financial Officer