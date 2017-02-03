版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 4日 星期六 05:10 BJT

BRIEF-Ascendant Resources reaches agreement with new union representatives resuming full operations at the El Mochito Mine

Feb 3 Ascendant Resources Inc

* Ascendant Resources reaches agreement with new union representatives resuming full operations at the El Mochito Mine

* Ascendant Resources Inc- Company is expected to begin process of developing a new collective bargaining agreement starting February 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
