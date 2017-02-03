版本:
BRIEF-Meridian Waste Solutions says co, Goldman, Sachs & Co entered into registration rights agreement

Feb 3 Meridian Waste Solutions Inc

* Effective Jan 30, 2017,co and Goldman, Sachs & Co entered into a registration rights agreement-SEC filing

* Pursuant to agreement, GS was granted certain registration rights with respect to 421,326 shares of co's stock

* GS entered lock-up agreement prohibiting offer for sale of co's stock for a period of 180 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
