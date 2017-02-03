BRIEF-NCI Inc says co, units entered into amendment to loan and security agreement

Feb 3 NCI Inc

* NCI Inc - On Jan. 31, co and its units entered into certain fourth amendment to amended and restated loan and security agreement, dated December 13, 2010

* Says amendment decrease company's borrowing capacity under revolving line of credit from $80.0 million to $50.0 million - SEC filing

* Says amendment extend commitment termination date from January 31, 2017 to May 31, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: