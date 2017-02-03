版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 4日 星期六 06:53 BJT

BRIEF-PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP

Feb 3 Terex Corp

* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage:
