BRIEF-SeaChange International says cost-savings actions with respect to North American operations with implementation of restructuring, reduction-in-force

* SeaChange International - Cost-savings actions with respect to North American operations with implementation of restructuring, reduction-in-force

* SeaChange International Inc - Cost-savings actions are anticipated to result in annualized cost savings of approximately $8.1 million once complete

* SeaChange International - Anticipates that these actions will result in restructuring and severance charges of approximately $1.5 million - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2l6saID]