BRIEF-SeaChange International says cost-savings actions with respect to North American operations with implementation of restructuring, reduction-in-force

BRIEF-Kroger has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
Feb 3 SeaChange International Inc
* SeaChange International - Cost-savings actions with respect to North American operations with implementation of restructuring, reduction-in-force
* SeaChange International Inc - Cost-savings actions are anticipated to result in annualized cost savings of approximately $8.1 million once complete
* SeaChange International - Anticipates that these actions will result in restructuring and severance charges of approximately $1.5 million
* Acasta closes financing
* Announced domestic public offering of $850 million of subordinated notes through its canadian medium-term note program