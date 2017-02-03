版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 4日 星期六 05:53 BJT

BRIEF-SeaChange International says cost-savings actions with respect to North American operations with implementation of restructuring, reduction-in-force

Feb 3 SeaChange International Inc

* SeaChange International - Cost-savings actions with respect to North American operations with implementation of restructuring, reduction-in-force

* SeaChange International Inc - Cost-savings actions are anticipated to result in annualized cost savings of approximately $8.1 million once complete

* SeaChange International - Anticipates that these actions will result in restructuring and severance charges of approximately $1.5 million - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2l6saID] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐