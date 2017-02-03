版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 4日 星期六

BRIEF-Educational Development Corp says has no plans to issue additional capital

Feb 3 Educational Development Corp -

* Has no plans to issue additional capital at this time - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2k56GM1] Further company coverage:
