版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 4日 星期六 06:01 BJT

BRIEF-TPG Specialty Lending says issued additional $15 mln amount of 4.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2022

Feb 3 TPG Specialty Lending Inc :

* TPG Specialty Lending - in connection with previously announced private offering, issued additional $15 million amount of 4.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2022 Source text - bit.ly/2jMfCFj Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐