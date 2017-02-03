版本:
BRIEF-QVT Financial reports 5.08 pct passive stake in Agenus

Feb 3 Agenus Inc :

* QVT Financial Lp reports a 5.08 percent passive stake in Agenus Inc as of January 24, 2017 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2jHW6OQ Further company coverage:
