版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 3日 星期五 23:57 BJT

BRIEF-GM to invest $47 mln in two facilities as part of $1 bln U.S. investment

Feb 3 General Motors Co

* will invest $47 million in facilities in Spring Hill, Tennessee and Bay City, Michigan; this is part of $1 billion investment in U.S. Operations announced in jan Source (bit.ly/2k3XvLO) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐