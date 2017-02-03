版本:
2017年 2月 4日

BRIEF-Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media

Feb 3 (Reuters) -

* Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media Ltd as of Dec 31 ,2016 - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/2ka4TYG
