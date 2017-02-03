BRIEF-Key Safety Systems has been selected as favored candidate to help rehabilitate Takata - Nikkei

BRIEF-Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
Feb 3 (Reuters) -
* Key Safety Systems has been selected as the favored candidate to help rehabilitate Takata Corp - Nikkei Source text for Eikon:
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: