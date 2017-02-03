版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 4日 星期六 00:59 BJT

BRIEF-Key Safety Systems has been selected as favored candidate to help rehabilitate Takata - Nikkei

Feb 3 (Reuters) -

* Key Safety Systems has been selected as the favored candidate to help rehabilitate Takata Corp - Nikkei Source text for Eikon:
