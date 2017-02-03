BRIEF-Toyota Motor, Suzuki Motor near agreement on comprehensive partnership - Nikkei

BRIEF-Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
Feb 3 Nikkei:
* Toyota Motor and Suzuki Motor near agreement on comprehensive partnership covering areas such as development, procurement - Nikkei
* Toyota Motor and Suzuki Motor could announce a deal as soon as Feb. 6, setting specific points of cooperation later - Nikkei
* Suzuki, Toyota unit Daihatsu Motor will continue to sell automobiles under their separate brands "to avoid falling foul of antitrust laws" - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2k4mRt1) Further company coverage:
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: