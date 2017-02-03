版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 4日 星期六 01:08 BJT

BRIEF-Mondelz International declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.19/shr

Feb 3 Mondelez International Inc :

* Mondelz International declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐