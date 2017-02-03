版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 4日 星期六 01:23 BJT

BRIEF-Carpenter Technology sees FY 2017 captial expenditures of $100 million

Feb 3 Carpenter Technology Corp

* Carpenter Technology sees FY 2017 captial expenditures of $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
