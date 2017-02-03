BRIEF-Carpenter Technology sees FY 2017 captial expenditures of $100 million

BRIEF-Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
Feb 3 Carpenter Technology Corp
* Carpenter Technology sees FY 2017 captial expenditures of $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: