BRIEF-Pzena Investment Management LLC reports 7.15 pct passive stake in Voya Financial Inc

Feb 3 Voya Financial Inc

* Pzena Investment Management LLC reports a 7.15 percent passive stake in Voya Financial Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2kpWRta) Further company coverage:
