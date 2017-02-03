版本:
BRIEF-CANADA COAL TERMINATES DISCUSSIONS WITH HONU INC

Feb 3 Canada Coal Inc

* CANADA COAL TERMINATES DISCUSSIONS WITH HONU INC.

* ACTIVELY PURSUING OTHER MERGER CANDIDATES IN MARKET AND WILL PROVIDE UPDATES AS REQUIRED

* TERMINATED DISCUSSIONS WITH HONU INC DUE TO A BREACH BY HONU OF EXCLUSIVITY PROVISIONS CONTAINED IN LETTER OF INTENT SIGNED BY PARTIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
