BRIEF-CANADA COAL TERMINATES DISCUSSIONS WITH HONU INC

Feb 3 Canada Coal Inc

* CANADA COAL TERMINATES DISCUSSIONS WITH HONU INC.

* ACTIVELY PURSUING OTHER MERGER CANDIDATES IN MARKET AND WILL PROVIDE UPDATES AS REQUIRED

* TERMINATED DISCUSSIONS WITH HONU INC DUE TO A BREACH BY HONU OF EXCLUSIVITY PROVISIONS CONTAINED IN LETTER OF INTENT SIGNED BY PARTIES