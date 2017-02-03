版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 4日

BRIEF-ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC REPORTS 8.64 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN OBSEVA SA

Feb 3 Obseva Sa

* ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC REPORTS 8.64 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN OBSEVA SA AS OF JANUARY 25, 2017 - SEC FILING Source text - bit.ly/2l4viFV Further company coverage:
