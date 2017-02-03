版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 4日 星期六 03:05 BJT

BRIEF-WSFS Financial says WSFS Bank serving as administrative agent for credit facility that provides financing to J. Crew Group

Feb 3 WSFS Financial Corp

* Wsfs financial -wsfs bank serving as an administrative agent for a credit facility that provides financing to j. Crew group

* Wsfs financial corp -wsfs bank has no credit or direct exposure in conjunction with this administrative role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
