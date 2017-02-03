版本:
BRIEF-Pzena Investment Management reports 6.26 percent passive stake in Essendant Inc as of December 31, 2016

Feb 3 Pzena Investment Management

* Pzena Investment Management, reports 6.26 percent passive stake in Essendant Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
