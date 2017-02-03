版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 4日

BRIEF-Planet Labs to acquire Terra Bella from Google

Feb 3 Planet Labs Inc

* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract

* as part of the agreement, a number of Terra Vella employees will join Planet Source (bit.ly/2kqmTfL) Further company coverage:
