版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 4日 星期六 05:42 BJT

BRIEF-Torchlight Energy Resources unit entered into plan of merger with Line Drive Energy

Feb 3 Torchlight Energy Resources Inc

* On Jan 30, 2017 unit entered into, closed agreement, plan of reorganization, plan of merger with Line Drive Energy

* Torchlight Energy Resources Inc - Under which agreements TAC merged with and into Line Drive and separate existence of TAC ceased-sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐