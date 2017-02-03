BRIEF-Torchlight Energy Resources unit entered into plan of merger with Line Drive Energy

BRIEF-Kroger has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
Feb 3 Torchlight Energy Resources Inc
* On Jan 30, 2017 unit entered into, closed agreement, plan of reorganization, plan of merger with Line Drive Energy
* Torchlight Energy Resources Inc - Under which agreements TAC merged with and into Line Drive and separate existence of TAC ceased-sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced domestic public offering of $850 million of subordinated notes through its canadian medium-term note program