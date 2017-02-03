版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 4日 星期六 05:43 BJT

BRIEF-Frankly Inc announces consolidation of common shares

Feb 3 Frankly Inc -

* Frankly announces consolidation of common shares and restricted voting shares in preparation of Nasdaq listing

* To announce consolidation of its common shares on the basis of 17 existing common shares for 1 new common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
