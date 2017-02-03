版本:
2017年 2月 4日 星期六 05:48 BJT

BRIEF-Wal-Mart Stores reports 12.1 pct passive stake in JD.com as of Dec. 31 - SEC Filing

Feb 3 JD.com Inc

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc reports 12.1 percent passive stake in JD.com Inc as of December 31 - SEC Filing

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc had previously reported 10.8 percent passive stake in JD.com Inc as of October 5, 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2l6hvha] Further company coverage:
