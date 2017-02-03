BRIEF-Aemetis entered short-term credit facility governed by promissory note, payable to payee in principal amount of $2.1 mln - SEC Filing

BRIEF-Kroger has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
Feb 3 Aemetis Inc
* Aemetis Inc- On Jan 31 entered short-term credit facility governed by promissory note, payable to payee in principal amount of $2.1 million - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2jMi2nm] Further company coverage:
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced domestic public offering of $850 million of subordinated notes through its canadian medium-term note program