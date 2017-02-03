版本:
BRIEF-Aemetis entered short-term credit facility governed by promissory note, payable to payee in principal amount of $2.1 mln - SEC Filing

Feb 3 Aemetis Inc

* Aemetis Inc- On Jan 31 entered short-term credit facility governed by promissory note, payable to payee in principal amount of $2.1 million - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2jMi2nm] Further company coverage:
