BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products

Feb 3 Superior Drilling Products Inc :

* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017

* Lone Star Value Management - purchased superior drilling products shares based on belief that shares, when purchased, were undervalued - sec filing

* Lone Star Value Management-engaged, intend to continue to engage, in talks with superior drilling products's board with respect to composition of board

* Lone Star Value Management says informally suggested director candidate lone star believes would be "valuable addition" to superior drilling board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
