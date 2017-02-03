BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products

BRIEF-Kroger has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
Feb 3 Superior Drilling Products Inc :
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
* Lone Star Value Management - purchased superior drilling products shares based on belief that shares, when purchased, were undervalued - sec filing
* Lone Star Value Management-engaged, intend to continue to engage, in talks with superior drilling products's board with respect to composition of board
* Lone Star Value Management says informally suggested director candidate lone star believes would be "valuable addition" to superior drilling board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced domestic public offering of $850 million of subordinated notes through its canadian medium-term note program