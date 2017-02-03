BRIEF-Energy Transfer Equity says entered into senior secured term loan agreement with Credit Suisse

BRIEF-Kroger has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
Feb 3 Energy Transfer Equity Lp :
* Energy Transfer Equity LP - on February 2, co entered into senior secured term loan agreement with credit suisse ag - sec filing
* Energy Transfer Equity LP - term credit agreement has a scheduled maturity date of February 2, 2024 - sec filing
* Energy Transfer Equity - pursuant to term credit agreement, term lenders have provided senior secured financing in principal amount of $2.2 billion
* Energy Transfer Equity - proceeds of borrowings under agreement used to refinance amounts outstanding under partnership's existing term loan facilities Source text - bit.ly/2l5986k Further company coverage:
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced domestic public offering of $850 million of subordinated notes through its canadian medium-term note program