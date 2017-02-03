版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 4日 星期六 06:04 BJT

BRIEF-Energy Transfer Equity says entered into senior secured term loan agreement with Credit Suisse

Feb 3 Energy Transfer Equity Lp :

* Energy Transfer Equity LP - on February 2, co entered into senior secured term loan agreement with credit suisse ag - sec filing

* Energy Transfer Equity LP - term credit agreement has a scheduled maturity date of February 2, 2024 - sec filing

* Energy Transfer Equity - pursuant to term credit agreement, term lenders have provided senior secured financing in principal amount of $2.2 billion

* Energy Transfer Equity - proceeds of borrowings under agreement used to refinance amounts outstanding under partnership's existing term loan facilities Source text - bit.ly/2l5986k Further company coverage:
