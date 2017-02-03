版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 4日 星期六 06:05 BJT

BRIEF-Ciber says Allgeier agreed to pay about $8.8 mln cash purchase price to buy co's units

Feb 3 Ciber Inc :

* Ciber Inc says Allgeier agreed to pay, in aggregate, an approximately $8.8 million cash purchase price to buy co's units - sec filing

* Ciber Inc - to use up to 50 percent of net proceeds to reduce its borrowings under its ABL facility Source text - bit.ly/2l1vOHU Further company coverage:
