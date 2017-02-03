BRIEF-Ciber says Allgeier agreed to pay about $8.8 mln cash purchase price to buy co's units

BRIEF-Kroger has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
Feb 3 Ciber Inc :
* Ciber Inc says Allgeier agreed to pay, in aggregate, an approximately $8.8 million cash purchase price to buy co's units - sec filing
* Ciber Inc - to use up to 50 percent of net proceeds to reduce its borrowings under its ABL facility Source text - bit.ly/2l1vOHU Further company coverage:
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced domestic public offering of $850 million of subordinated notes through its canadian medium-term note program