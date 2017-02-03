版本:
BRIEF-Apple files for nine-part, $10.0 bln notes offering

Feb 3 Apple Inc

* Files for nine-part, $10.0 billion notes offering - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2jI79aU Further company coverage:
