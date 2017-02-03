版本:
2017年 2月 4日

BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management LLC reports 6.2 pct stake in Edgewater Technology as of Jan 27 - SEC Filing

Feb 3 Edgewater Technology Inc

* Lone Star Value Management LLC reports 6.2 percent stake in Edgewater Technology Inc as of Jan 27 - SEC Filing

* Lone Star Value Management LLC - Purchased shares of Edgewater Technology based belief shares, when purchased, were "undervalued" - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2k5248W] Further company coverage:
