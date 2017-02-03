版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 4日 星期六 06:13 BJT

BRIEF-Williams partners receives FERC certificate authorizing Atlantic Sunrise project

Feb 3 Williams Partners LP :

* Williams Partners receives ferc certificate authorizing atlantic sunrise project

* Williams Partners anticipates beginning construction on mainline portion of project facilities in mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐