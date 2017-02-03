BRIEF-US ENERGY FILES FOR RESALE OF UP TO 1 MLN SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS

BRIEF-Kroger has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
Feb 3 Us Energy Corp
* FILES FOR RESALE OF UP TO 1,000,000 SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK BY THE SELLING STOCKHOLDERS - SEC FILING Source text - bit.ly/2l5nYK1 Further company coverage:
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced domestic public offering of $850 million of subordinated notes through its canadian medium-term note program