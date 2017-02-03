版本:
2017年 2月 4日

BRIEF-EZCORP FILES FOR MIXED SHELF OF UP TO $500 MLN

Feb 3 Ezcorp Inc

* FILES FOR MIXED SHELF OF UP TO $500 MILLION - SEC FILING Source text - bit.ly/2kBTLo7 Further company coverage:
