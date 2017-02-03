BRIEF-Altria working with authorities to investigate potential tampering of recalled products

BRIEF-Kroger has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc
* working with federal authorities to investigate whether recalled tobacco products were tampered with
* majority of u.s. Smokeless tobacco company's cans, made at a separate facility, are not affected by recall Further company coverage:
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced domestic public offering of $850 million of subordinated notes through its canadian medium-term note program