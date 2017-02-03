版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 4日 星期六 06:38 BJT

BRIEF-Altria working with authorities to investigate potential tampering of recalled products

Feb 3 Altria Group Inc

* working with federal authorities to investigate whether recalled tobacco products were tampered with

* majority of u.s. Smokeless tobacco company's cans, made at a separate facility, are not affected by recall Further company coverage:
