2017年 2月 4日

BRIEF-Cascadian Therapeutics received a notice from BVF Partners L.P. and others terminating letter agreement

Feb 3 Cascadian Therapeutics Inc

* Cascadian Therapeutics Inc- On February 2, 2017, company received a notice from BVF Partners L.P. and others terminating letter agreement Source text: [bit.ly/2kqpXsA] Further company coverage:
