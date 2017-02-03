版本:
BRIEF-BVF PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS 9.6 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANAPTYSBIO INC

Feb 3 Anaptysbio Inc

* BVF PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS A 9.6 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANAPTYSBIO INC AS OF JAN 26, 2017- SEC FILING Source text - bit.ly/2k5fK3H Further company coverage:
