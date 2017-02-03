版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 4日 星期六 06:56 BJT

BRIEF-GMS Inc files for offering of 5 mln shares by selling stockholders

Feb 3 GMS Inc -

* Files for offering of 5 million shares by selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2kC8fUP] Further company coverage:
