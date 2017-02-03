版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 4日 星期六 06:59 BJT

BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals enters into common stock purchase agreement with HLHW IV LLC

Feb 3 Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* Entered into a common stock purchase agreement with HLHW IV LLC- SEC filing

* Co has right to sell to buyer up to $3.06 million shares of company S common stock Source text: [bit.ly/2jMzIit] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐