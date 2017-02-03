版本:
BRIEF-Avista board increases common stock dividend

Feb 3 Avista Corp -

* Board increases common stock dividend

* Quarterly dividend of $0.3575 per share on company's common stock, an increase of $0.015 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
