BRIEF-Avista board increases common stock dividend

BRIEF-Kroger has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
Feb 3 Avista Corp -
* Board increases common stock dividend
* Quarterly dividend of $0.3575 per share on company's common stock, an increase of $0.015 per share
* Acasta closes financing
* Announced domestic public offering of $850 million of subordinated notes through its canadian medium-term note program