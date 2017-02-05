BRIEF-Redflex says resolved all matters in relation to Qui Tam civil litigation

Feb 6 Redflex Holdings Ltd
* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam
claim-rdf.ax
* Signed a release and settlement agreement with city of
Chicago (city) to resolve Qui Tam civil litigation
* Has now resolved all criminal and civil matters in United
States arising out of company's 2013 investigation
* Will pay to City USD20 million (with a total of USD10
million payable to City by december 31, 2017
* Intends to continue developing new products,services and
focusing on those markets that have attractive growth profiles,
unmet market needs
