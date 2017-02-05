版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-Redflex says resolved all matters in relation to Qui Tam civil litigation

Feb 6 Redflex Holdings Ltd

* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax

* Signed a release and settlement agreement with city of Chicago (city) to resolve Qui Tam civil litigation

* Has now resolved all criminal and civil matters in United States arising out of company's 2013 investigation

* Will pay to City USD20 million (with a total of USD10 million payable to City by december 31, 2017

* Intends to continue developing new products,services and focusing on those markets that have attractive growth profiles, unmet market needs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐