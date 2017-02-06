版本:
BRIEF-Eastern Outfitters files for chapter 11 bankruptcy

Feb 6 Court filing:

* Eastern Outfitters Llc files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court; lists assets and liabilities in $100-$500 million range - Court filing

* Eastern Outfitters and subsidiaries have engaged in substantial negotiations with Sports Direct to serve as stalking horse in a sale process to be conducted - Court filing

